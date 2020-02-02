Home Office plans to deport up to 50 people to Jamaica next week

You can read 9 more articles this month
ANTI-DEPORTATION campaigners accused the government today of repeating the Windrush scandal with plans to deport up to 50 people to Jamaica.
The Home Office has booked a deportation flight to the Caribbean country on Tuesday next week.
Campaigners against the deportation and the government’s disgraced “hostile environment” policy will stage a demonstration at Downing Street this Thursday at 6pm.
Groups involved in the protest include Black Activists Rising Against Cuts (Barac), the Society of Black Lawyers and Momentum Black Caucus.
They say that people unlawfully deported last year and the year before have still not been paid compensation as promised by the government — a situation worsened because the application process is extremely complicated and many of those affected cannot afford legal support.
In a joint statement, Barac co-chairs Zita Holbourne and Lee Jasper said: “Boris Johnson’s government has organised another charter-flight mass deportation to Jamaica, one year after the last one.
“Like a dog returning to the scene of its own vomit, the Tories appear addicted to racist immigration policy.
“We have received confirmation from several people now that they have been issued with a definite removal notice.
"Up to 50 people could be deported on this flight – people who will be torn apart from families including their young children, who have lived most of their lives in the UK and those still going through a deportation appeals process.
“This is the second such charter flight since the Windrush scandal was widely exposed as targeting Caribbean-descent communities.”
They said that the date set for the deportation flight, February 11, will be the 30th anniversary of the release of Nelson Mandela from prison in apartheid South Africa.
“Over the past week, there has been an escalation in people being detained whilst attending their regular signing-in sessions at reporting centres around the country, with immigration officers then transferring detainees to removal centres,” Ms Holbourne and Mr Jasper said.
A petition against the deportations set up by Ms Hobourne had picked up more than 15,700 signatures at the time of going to press.
