Tackling climate change must be a key part of pandemic recovery, say MSPs

TACKLING climate change must be a key part of efforts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, MSPs said today.

Holyrood’s climate change committee urged the Scottish government to have a clear plan in place to address the climate emergency.

In its Green Recovery report, the committee calls for a “bold” approach, with investment in environmental jobs and industries as well as low-carbon capital projects.

They recommend working alongside the UK government to finance “a sufficiently large investment stimulus.”

Any route map should set out clear timelines, responsibilities and a vision for action to combat climate change, according to the report, while encouraging “a shift towards positive long-term behaviours.”

The report also calls for “fairness to be at the heart” of any economic plan, arguing that the pandemic has increased inequalities in society.

It states: “There is a recognition that the pandemic has reinforced existing income, socioeconomic, gender and minority ethnic status inequalities.

“Therefore, justice, equity and fairness need to be at the heart of the transition.

“We need a just transition where everyone must be recognised and involved in the processes and conversations, the cost and benefits of the transition must be distributed fairly and action must benefit future generations.”

Scottish Labour climate change spokeswoman Claudia Beamish said: “The committee was unanimous in its findings and Scottish Labour fully supports the plans.

“However, in order to action these key points with a just transition at its core, it must be long-term statutory and properly funded.

“This is what Scottish Labour called for in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Bill last year and we are determined to see this acted on to help frame a just green recovery and steer a just path to net zero for workers and communities.”