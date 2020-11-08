Tackling climate change must be a key part of pandemic recovery, say MSPs

This is the last article you can read this month
You can read more article this month
You can read more articles this month
Sorry your limit is up for this month
Reset on:
Please help support the Morning Star by subscribing here
TACKLING climate change must be a key part of efforts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, MSPs said today.
Holyrood’s climate change committee urged the Scottish government to have a clear plan in place to address the climate emergency.
In its Green Recovery report, the committee calls for a “bold” approach, with investment in environmental jobs and industries as well as low-carbon capital projects.
They recommend working alongside the UK government to finance “a sufficiently large investment stimulus.”
Any route map should set out clear timelines, responsibilities and a vision for action to combat climate change, according to the report, while encouraging “a shift towards positive long-term behaviours.”
The report also calls for “fairness to be at the heart” of any economic plan, arguing that the pandemic has increased inequalities in society.
It states: “There is a recognition that the pandemic has reinforced existing income, socioeconomic, gender and minority ethnic status inequalities.
“Therefore, justice, equity and fairness need to be at the heart of the transition.
“We need a just transition where everyone must be recognised and involved in the processes and conversations, the cost and benefits of the transition must be distributed fairly and action must benefit future generations.”
Scottish Labour climate change spokeswoman Claudia Beamish said: “The committee was unanimous in its findings and Scottish Labour fully supports the plans.
“However, in order to action these key points with a just transition at its core, it must be long-term statutory and properly funded.
“This is what Scottish Labour called for in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Bill last year and we are determined to see this acted on to help frame a just green recovery and steer a just path to net zero for workers and communities.”
You can’t buy a revolution, but you can help the only daily paper in Britain that’s fighting for one by joining the 501 club.
Just £5 a month gives you the opportunity to win one of 17 prizes, from £25 to the £501 jackpot.
By becoming a 501 Club member you are helping the Morning Star cover its printing, distribution and staff costs — help keep our paper thriving by joining!
You can’t buy a revolution, but you can help the only daily paper in Britain that’s fighting for one by become a member of the People’s Printing Press Society.
The Morning Star is a readers’ co-operative, which means you can become an owner of the paper too by buying shares in the society.
Shares are £1 each — though unlike capitalist firms, each shareholder has an equal say. Money from shares contributes directly to keep our paper thriving.
Some union branches have taken out shares of over £500 and individuals over £100.
You can’t buy a revolution, but you can help the only daily paper in Britain that’s fighting for one by donating to the Fighting Fund.
The Morning Star is unique, as a lone socialist voice in a sea of corporate media. We offer a platform for those who would otherwise never be listened to, coverage of stories that would otherwise be buried.
The rich don’t like us, and they don’t advertise with us, so we rely on you, our readers and friends. With a regular donation to our monthly Fighting Fund, we can continue to thumb our noses at the fat cats and tell truth to power.
Donate today and make a regular contribution.