Britain protests against Israel's killings in Gaza

PROTESTERS will take to the streets across Britain in support of the Palestinians on Saturday after Israeli troops inflicted further deaths and injuries.

At least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza today as tens of thousands demonstrated near the the besieged enclave’s border with Israel.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 40 more protesters had suffered gunshot wounds.

Demonstrations also took place around the West Bank cities of Nablus, al-Bireh, Ramallah and Hebron, where more Palestinians were shot and wounded.

Last Friday, the Israeli military killed 17 demonstrators in Gaza, sparking vigils and protests around the world.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has called for nationwide mobilisations on Saturday.

PSC director Ben Jamal told the Morning Star: “The tens of thousands of Palestinians protesting in Gaza right now are propelled by a belief that to protest, at whatever cost to the self, is not only a sacred right but an obligation.

“All people of conscience around the world share this obligation. It is of the utmost importance that we mobilise on Saturday.”

From 1pm to 3pm, Downing Street will be the scene of a protest organised by PSC, the Stop the War Coalition, the Friends of al-Aqsa and the Palestine Forum in Britain and supported by public service union Unison.

Also mobilising are Palestine support groups in Manchester and Sheffield.

John Nicholson of Manchester PSC said: “As Palestinians go and face the bullets, tanks and jeeps of the Israeli army at the border in Gaza, the least we can do is take action around the country in solidarity, starting here in Manchester.”

Protesters will assemble at 1pm in the city’s Piccadilly Gardens.

Sheffield Trades Union Council (TUC) is supporting a protest organised by the local PSC group in the South Yorkshire city, starting at noon outside the town hall.

In a joint statement, Martin Mayer and Bob Jeffery of Sheffield TUC said: “The shocking and brutal military suppression of the Palestinian demonstration on the Gaza border last weekend must not go unnoticed by the world, even if many political leaders and most of the global media chose to look the other way.

“We salute the resolve and determination of Palestinians to fight back against this injustice and oppression from the Israeli state on a daily basis.

“They need our solidarity and support. Sheffield’s trade union movement is proud to stand up and be counted today in support of the struggle of the Palestinian people for justice.”

Six weeks of protests are planned in the Palestinian territories in the run-up to the commemoration of the Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”) on May 15, 70 years since 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their villages and towns by Israeli forces in 1948.

Gaza, which is 32 miles long and less than seven miles wide, is now home to more than 1.8 million Palestinians, most of whom are refugees and their descendants.