North Korea denounces attack on its Madrid embassy

NORTH KOREA denounced today the “grave terrorist attack” on its Madrid embassy that took place last month.

The illegal intrusion into and occupation of a diplomatic mission is a serious breach of international law and “this kind of act should never be tolerated,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Pyongyang demanded an investigation into the raid, though Spain has already undertaken one.

The raid by an organisation calling itself the Cheollima Civil Defence saw embassy staff gagged and bound, with computers, hard drives and documents stolen.

The organisation claims it shared information it obtained with the US FBI “at its request,” though the FBI has not confirmed this. It has denied North Korean accounts saying embassy staff were beaten and tortured and published a defensive statement claiming North Korean embassies are legitimate targets, billing them “launchpads for global cyber attacks and thefts, assassinations, kidnappings, and hostage taking — including of the families of their own diplomats.”