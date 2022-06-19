Campaigners petition to save England's largest lake from water pollution

ENGLAND’S biggest lake is being poisoned and its wildlife slowly wiped out, campaigners have warned.

More than 3,000 have signed a petition calling on Environment Secretary George Eustice to take action to save Lake Windermere in the Lake District in Cumbria.

The petition was started by Matt Staniek, a zoologist and conservationist who works in the Lake District National Park.

He says sewage pollution, mainly from water company United Utilities and from hundreds of septic tank waste disposal systems at rural properties, is slowly destroying the lake’s ability to support wildlife.

“We need immediate action to save Windermere,” he said.

“I have spoken with the Environment Agency, the Lake District National Park Authority, United Utilities and Natural England about this.

"There is no plan in place, nor immediate action planned to help save Windermere.

“We must now turn to the government directly to demand immediate action to save this iconic lake.”

Unites Utilities was invited to comment.

The petition can be found at: https://www.patreon.com/mattstaniek