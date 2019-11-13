Protesters in Lebanon say they will remain in the streets

You can read 9 more articles this month
LEBANESE protesters obstructed major highways with burning tyres and roadblocks today, saying they will remain in the streets despite President Michel Aoun’s appeal for them to go home.
A man was killed by a soldier during demonstrations on Tuesday night, marking the first such fatality since nationwide unrest engulfed Lebanon on October 17.
Protesters took to the streets after Mr Aoun said in a televised interview that there could be further delays before a new government is formed.
The demonstrators are demanding an end to the rule of the political elite that has run the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.
Motorways linking Beirut with southern and northern Lebanon were closed, as were other roads in major cities and towns.
In Nahr al-Kalb north of Beirut, protesters closed a tunnel by parking their cars inside it, while a nearby highway was filled with debris.
In Khaldeh, at Beirut’s southern entrance, tyres were set on fire and sand barriers blocked a vital highway.
The place in the Khaldeh area where the first fatality of the protests, Alaa Abou Fakher, was shot was decorated with roses and a Lebanese flag was placed nearby.
He was the first person killed in direct shooting related to the protests, though there have been four other deaths since the demonstrations began.
